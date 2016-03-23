An artful Purim

The skyline of Shushan, the Persian capital in the Purim story, is prominent in Leo Randall’s entry to the Washington Jewish Week’s 2016 Purim Art Contest. One hundred children from preschool to sixth grade sent us their Purim-inspired work. The top three winners in each of three categories appear below. We thank everyone who participated for making Purim more festive for all of us.

Leo’s marker and pencil drawing shows Mordechai being led to the gallows by Haman, who will soon realize that he is the one who will be hanged. King Ahashverosh and Queen Esther watch from an upper-story window. High above, a scroll displays the words Happy Purim.

Says Leo, 10, “I decided to go to the end of the story, when we were happy.”

And isn’t that how we’re supposed to be on Purim?