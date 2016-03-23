An artful Purim

By 3 Comments

Email
Print Print

The skyline of Shushan, the Persian capital in the Purim story, is prominent in Leo Randall’s entry to the Washington Jewish Week’s 2016 Purim Art Contest. One hundred children from preschool to sixth grade sent us their Purim-inspired work. The top three winners in each of three categories appear below. We thank everyone who participated for making Purim more festive for all of us.

Leo’s marker and pencil drawing shows Mordechai being led to the gallows by Haman, who will soon realize that he is the one who will be hanged. King Ahashverosh and Queen Esther watch from an upper-story window. High above, a scroll displays the words Happy Purim.

Says Leo, 10, “I decided to go to the end of the story, when we were happy.”

And isn’t that how we’re supposed to be on Purim?

ZAHAVA SIMON Torah School of Greater Washington Pre-K-Kindergarten

ZAHAVA SIMON
Torah School of Greater Washington
Pre-K-Kindergarten

TOBY KUGLER Torah School of Greater Washington Grades 1-3

TOBY KUGLER
Torah School of Greater Washington
Grades 1-3

SOPHIE OBSTFELD Leo Bernstein Jewish Academy of Fine Arts Grades 1-3

SOPHIE OBSTFELD
Leo Bernstein Jewish Academy of Fine Arts
Grades 1-3

NATALIE BERNSTEIN Gesher Jewish Day School Grades 4-6

NATALIE BERNSTEIN
Gesher Jewish Day School
Grades 4-6

MEGAN PORETSKY Leo Bernstein Jewish Academy of Fine Arts Grades 1-3

MEGAN PORETSKY
Leo Bernstein Jewish Academy of Fine Arts
Grades 1-3

MAX OBSTFELD Leo Bernstein Jewish Academy of Fine Arts Pre-K-Kindergarten

MAX OBSTFELD
Leo Bernstein
Jewish Academy of Fine Arts
Pre-K-Kindergarten

LEO RANDALL Leo Bernstein Jewish Academy of Fine Arts Grades 4-6

LEO RANDALL
Leo Bernstein Jewish Academy of Fine Arts
Grades 4-6

BAILEY RUBIN Olam Tikvah Preschool Pre-K-Kindergarten

BAILEY RUBIN
Olam Tikvah Preschool
Pre-K-Kindergarten

ANA IPPOLITO Aleph Bet Jewish Day School Grades 4-6

ANA IPPOLITO
Aleph Bet Jewish Day School
Grades 4-6

Email
Print Print

Comments

  1. Susan Gould says

    Congratulations to all the winners and congratulations to all the winning artists at the Leo Bernstein School of Fine Arts.

  2. Helen goldberg says

    Wow! I’m so proud of the winners at the Leo Bernstein Jewish Academy of Fine Arts and their wonderful teacher, Emily Gould . Great job to all participants . Helen Goldberg

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *