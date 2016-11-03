Federation CEO stepping down

Steven A. Rakitt, the CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington, announced Thursday he is stepping down. He said he is staying until June 30, 2017, a decision he attributed to a request from the Federation board of trustees.

In an email to Jewish community members, Rakitt wrote that he would not seek a renewal of his contract and would like to “to consider a broad range of other professional opportunities.”

“I am proud of our collective accomplishments and even prouder to have been associated with generous donors and professional and volunteer colleagues with whom I work,” he wrote. “Together, we have taken our Federation and community to new heights with some of the most innovative programming in the country, strong partnerships with overseas and local agencies and synagogues, and focus on inclusion of interfaith families, young families, those with disabilities and members of the LGBTQ community. Our Federation is seen as a welcoming, innovative and collaborative community partner and leader.”

Rakitt has served as CEO of the Washington Federation since 2011. He previously served as CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta.