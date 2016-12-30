Community for Dec. 29, 2016

December 30, 2016

Shabbat Hanukkah

Time: 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM

December 31, 2016

Shabbat Services at Cedar Lane, Led by Reb David

Time: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Chanukah Wonderland

Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

January 5, 2017

Copenhagen

Time: 7:30 PM - 10:00 PM

January 7, 2017

Shabbat Services at Cedar Lane, Led by Reb David

Time: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM