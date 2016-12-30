Community for Dec. 29, 2016

Col. Randall Kirby, the Pentagon chaplain, lights a menorah at a Chanukah celebration at the Pentagon Memorial Chapel, in Arlington on Dec. 19. Rabbi Marvin I. Bash and U.S. Army Lt. Col. Shmuel Felzenberg, a chaplain, give the opening remarks and d’var Torah. Photo by Spc. Trevor Wiegel
Attorney Josh Olender, right, presents the 31st annual Olender Foundation Advocate for Justice Award to Kenneth Holbert, center, as Judge Alex Manuel watches. The ceremony took place on Dec. 8 at the Ronald Reagan International Trade Center. Photo by Marshall Cohen
The Berman Academy Parent Teacher Organization and members of Kemp Mill Synagogue entertain the residents of Arcola Health and Rehabilitation Center in Silver Spring on Dec. 20. The Chanukah Musical Celebration included singing and dancing. Photo by Miriam Friedman
Attending Moment Magazine’s 2016 gala benefit tribute to Elie Wiesel on Dec. 18 are, from left, master of ceremonies and NPR’s senior host of “All Things Considered” Robert Siegel, with speakers Kati Marton and CNN’s Wolf Blitzer. Photo by Betty Adler
Hebrew school students at Temple B’nai Shalom in Fairfax Station show the menorah they built out of canned goods, on Dec. 13. The canned food was later donated to the Lorton Community Action Center to help them feed the hungry. The project was to help teach students that tzedakah (Hebrew for charitable giving) is an important part of celebrating Chanukah. Photo by Frank Kohn
