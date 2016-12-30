You Should Know… Another look at some of those we met in 2016

Michael Shapiro, January 7, Working for Speaker Ryan

Tiffany Harris, January 14, Peace Corps

Carlie Steiner, January 28, Cocktails in the capital

Jesse Vogel, February 18, Cleaning up energy

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Danny Dubin, March 3, Future Houdini

Paige Mosberg March 10 Soccer-fan-turned-executive

Jason Samenow March 17 Capital weatherman

Lindsay Larner April 14 Chief cookie officer


Ross Lewin May 12 Cameras against cancer

Rachel Giattino June 22 Worldly millennial

Kelsey Pitta July 7 People are the bottom line

Aaron Bregman July 21 Teaching Jewishly

Sahar Malka July 28 A face of Israel

Maddie Ulanow August 4 View from Jordan

Lee Mendelowitz August 18 A game of math

Rachel Leuhrs September 8 Seeing the future

Ilyse Fishman Lerner October 13 Law student-turned-restauranteur

Yoni Buckman October 20 Taking risks

Ryan Leo November 10 Singing for health


Marta Jankowska November 24 Discovering Judaism

