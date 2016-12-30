You Should Know… Another look at some of those we met in 2016 December 30, 2016 By WJW Staff Leave a Comment Print Michael Shapiro, January 7, Working for Speaker Ryan Tiffany Harris, January 14, Peace Corps Carlie Steiner, January 28, Cocktails in the capital Jesse Vogel, February 18, Cleaning up energy Danny Dubin, March 3, Future Houdini Paige Mosberg,March 10,Soccer-fan-turned-executive Jason Samenow,March 17,Capital weatherman Lindsay Larner,April 14,Chief cookie officer Ross Lewin,May 12,Cameras against cancer Rachel Giattino,June 22,Worldly millennial Kelsey Pitta,July 7,People are the bottom line Aaron Bregman,July 21,Teaching Jewishly Sahar Malka,July 28,A face of Israel Maddie Ulanow,August 4,View from Jordan Lee Mendelowitz,August 18,A game of math Rachel Leuhrs,September 8,Seeing the future Ilyse Fishman Lerner,October 13,Law student-turned-restauranteur Yoni Buckman,October 20,Taking risks Ryan Leo,November 10,Singing for health Marta Jankowska,November 24,Discovering Judaism Print
Leave a Reply