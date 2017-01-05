Northern Virginia lights up Mosaic District

Rabbi Sholom Deitsch leads the Chanukah blessings. Photos by Justin Katz

Photos by Justin Katz

Despite the cold weather, the Jewish Community Center of Northern Virginia, Temple Rodef Shalom and Chabad Lubavitch of Northern Virginia brought Chanukah spirit to the Mosaic District in Fairfax.
More than 100 parents, children, clergy and others celebrated on Dec. 29 with singing, sufganiyot and an olive press demonstration. At the center of the celebration, a massive electric menorah was lit up one candle at a time, but not before the entire community joined together to say the blessings.

Tyler, right, and Sawyer show their Chanukah spirit through their costumes.

No Chanukah party is complete without dreidels, gelt and sufganiyot.

Cantor Rachel Rhodes and Rabbi Jeffrey Saxe lead the crowd in Chanukah songs.

