May we serve you? Some 1,000 volunteers spread out across Washington on Dec. 25 for a day of service

Some 1,000 volunteers spread out across Washington on Dec. 25 for a day of service

May we serve you?

Photos by Lloyd Wolf

About 1,000 volunteers spread out across Washington on Dec. 25 to cook in the D.C. Central Kitchen, to paint the walls at LaSalle Backus Elementary Campus, to deliver items to the homeless in Franklin Park and to play Bingo at Open Arms Housing.

From left, Larry Landweber, Nivea Eppstein, Jean Landwebber and Aloysius Hogan deliver a meal to a patron of Martha’s Table.

A Martha’s Table patron receives a meal from, from left, Larry Landweber, Nivea Eppstein, Jean Landwebber, Aloysius Hogan and Demetra Collier.

In Franklin Park, Gay and Lesbian Outreach & Engagement (GLOE) volunteer John Glickhouse offers a man food and gifts.













The Edlavitch DCJCC’s annual day of service is the center’s largest volunteer event of the year. It brought out community members of all ages on the first day of Chanukah who wanted to serve others by cooking or delivering a meal, visiting seniors, baking treats or throwing a Christmas party.