May we serve you?

Photos by Lloyd Wolf

About 1,000 volunteers spread out across Washington on Dec. 25 to cook in the D.C. Central Kitchen, to paint the walls at LaSalle Backus Elementary Campus, to deliver items to the homeless in Franklin Park and to play Bingo at Open Arms Housing.

The Edlavitch DCJCC’s annual day of service is the center’s largest volunteer event of the year. It brought out community members of all ages on the first day of Chanukah who wanted to serve others by cooking or delivering a meal, visiting seniors, baking treats or throwing a Christmas party.