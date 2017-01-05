Kosher grill Al Ha’esh opens softly

Al Ha’esh, a kosher Israeli restaurant in Rockville’s Randolph Hills Shopping Center, opened its door a crack to the public on Monday. Until Jan. 13, it is accepting reservations made through its website.

Owner Gideon Sasson said he opted for a soft opening to allow his staff to train and receive feedback from a limited number of customers.

In exchange for their patience, those customers will receive a discount on their order, Sasson said.

“So far, I am glad to say that our clients kept their part of the bargain and we received both a lot of patience and feedback,” Sasson said.

Sasson said the restaurant will be fully open on Jan. 15.

Al Ha’esh’s kosher certification is under the supervision of the Rabbinical Council of Greater Washington. The restaurant is next door to Moti’s Market, a kosher food store, also owned by Sasson.

Al Ha’esh was Moti’s Grill, until Sasson closed it in July to rebrand it as an Israeli eatery.

