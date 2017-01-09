Bomb threat forces Bender JCC in Rockville to evacuate

Police respond to a bomb threat that occurred Monday at the Bender JCC in Rockville. The building was safely evacuated. Photo by David Holzel.

The Bender JCC of Greater Washington in Rockville was evacuated around noon Monday due to a bomb threat, according to Executive Director Michael Feinstein.

Parents were texted to pick up their students at Charles E Smith Jewish Day School, located across the road. Police were at the scene diverting people from the building. The emergency, sparked by a telephone call according to the JCC’s Twitter account, took place on one of the coldest days of the year when the temperature did not escape the 20s.

This is a developing story.

