Bomb threat forces Bender JCC in Rockville to evacuate

The Bender JCC of Greater Washington in Rockville was evacuated around noon Monday due to a bomb threat, according to Executive Director Michael Feinstein.

Parents were texted to pick up their students at Charles E Smith Jewish Day School, located across the road. Police were at the scene diverting people from the building. The emergency, sparked by a telephone call according to the JCC’s Twitter account, took place on one of the coldest days of the year when the temperature did not escape the 20s.

This is a developing story.

