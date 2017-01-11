How will you spend Jan. 20?

Some 800,000 people are expected to fill the Mall on Jan. 20 for President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on the Capitol steps.

But inauguration weekend will also feature a number of events protesting Trump, including a women’s march the next day that is expected to be attended by at least 100,000 people from around the country.

We asked a few members of the Jewish community about their inauguration plans.

Rabbi Arthur Blecher

“We had decided we would leave town for the Inauguration Day specifically because I’m so revolted by Trump and the alt-right and the whole thing,” says the rabbi of Beth Chai congregation in Bethesda. “[But] my husband thought it would be important to be at the women’s march.”

Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.)

“Sen. Cardin will be attending the inauguration,” says spokeswoman Sue Walitsky.

Maryland state Sen. Cheryl Kagan (D-District 17)

Kagan will not be at the inauguration. But she will host the UnNaugural, a concert at Montgomery College’s Cultural Arts Center in Silver Spring. Other politicians expected to attend include Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh and Montgomery County Council President Roger Berliner. Kagan says she plans to attend the women’s march on Saturday.

Mark Lazerson

“I will be attending the inauguration,” says the Reston attorney. “I will be going with a group of supporters who are welcoming Donald Trump to Washington, called Jews Choose Trump.”

Rabbi Jack Moline

After the election, Moline, the president of the Interfaith Alliance made plans to travel to San Juan, Puerto Rico. “My wife and I mean no disrespect to the president-elect or the people protesting him,” he says, “but the last place we wanted to be was Washington, D.C.”

Howard Mortman

The communications director for C-SPAN says, “I’ll be on the job at C-SPAN, early start and late end. We’ll be providing complete coverage of the Trump inauguration, parade, and much of the activities around town that day.”

dschere@midatlanticmedia.com