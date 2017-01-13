A little more Chanukah Other holiday celebrations around Washington

Attending the Austrian Embassy-AJC Chanukah reception on Dec. 29 are, from left, Marina Garzolini, Svetlana Oberegger, Olga Solomina and Barton Goldenberg. Photo by Susan Sloan

Austrian Ambassador Wolfgang Waldner, second from left, greets guests at the Embassy of Austria’s Chanukah reception with the AJC on Dec. 29. Standing nearby are, from left, Thorsten Eisingerich, the embassy’s minister of press and information; ACCESS DC Board President Adrianne Malasky; and AJC Washington Regional Director Alan Ronkin. Photo courtesy Embassy of Austria

A 10-foot-tall menorah built from hundreds of bagels toasts itself on Dec. 29 in downtown Bethesda. The “bagel-norah” was the highlight of the Chanukah Family Spectacular, spon-sored by Chabad of Bethesda.

More than 100 people attended the Jewish Historical Society of Greater Washington’s New Year’s Klezmer Concert, held Dec. 29 at the Holy Rosary Church’s Casa Italiana. Photo provided

Magen David Sephardic Congregation’s Sephardic Roots Talmud Torah holds its first Chanukah concert on Dec. 18. Children ages 5 to 16 years old sang a medley of songs and explained their origins and history. Photo provided

Ugly sweaters were few and far between at Israeli House's Ugly Chanukah Sweater Party on Dec. 17. Photos courtesy of Israeli House

From left, Sivan Azouri, Ayelet Levi, Gefen Chazen, Rena Ableman, Ella Tesler and Shira Gaba are among those who came out Dec. 17 to the Ugly Chanukah Sweater Party, spon-sored by Israeli House.