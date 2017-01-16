Dispute over Obama’s membership in largely Jewish country club heats up

The brouhaha over whether Woodmont Country Club should extend a membership offer to President Barack Obama intensified Monday, as a prominent member publicly resigned from the club and the president of the club shot back.

“If you are now referring to Jeffrey Slavin’s very public resignation, you should consider his motivation,” Woodmont President Barry Forman wrote in an email to Washington Jewish Week, referring to the mayor of the small town of Somerset.

Forman declined to explain what he meant by Slavin’s “motivation,” but he added, “Read his letter and ask yourself if it relates to the politics of Somerset.”

Earlier in the day, Slavin wrote in a widely circulated email to Woodmont General Manager Brian Pizzimenti that he was withdrawing from the club after reports that a vocal group of club members opposed offering Obama a membership because of his policies toward Israel.

“I can no longer belong to a community where intolerance is accepted, where history is forgotten, where freedom of speech is denied and where the nation’s first black president is disrespected,” wrote Slavin, who is active in the Democratic Party and the liberal pro-Israel organization JStreet.

In an interview, Slavin responded to Forman’s assertion that Slavin had ulterior motivations, saying, “I don’t have any other motivation in doing this and I’m not running for office. I’m just on the side of justice and truth. Barry [Forman] is a wonderful man, but he’s in over his head in handling this.”

Slavin first sent a public letter to Forman late last week urging the club, which was founded in 1913 by Jews who were barred from joining gentile clubs, to publicly extend a membership offer to Obama. That followed media reports that the club wouldn’t do so because of Obama’s policies toward Israel. Slavin wrote that a public invitation to Obama would “erase this emerging permanent stain on the club’s stellar reputation.”

Slavin said that he was inspired this weekend to resign from the club after attending an interfaith Shabbat service at Washington Hebrew Congregation that honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. He added that since he went public with his resignation, he had received a good amount of hate email, including from Jews who accused him of being anti-Semitic.

While club members have generally been reluctant to talk publicly about this controversy, the Washington Post obtained a December email from longtime club member Faith Goldstein that said, “[Obama] has created a situation in the world where Israel’s very existence is weakened and possibly threatened . . . He is not welcome at Woodmont. His admittance would create a storm that could destroy our club.”

The New York Post, which originally reported on this controversy, claimed that anonymous club members were offended by Obama’s decision not to veto a U.N. resolution condemning Israeli settlements and by Secretary of State John Kerry’s speech late last month in which he criticized Israel’s continued settlement building. Both Kerry and the resolution said Israel’s settlement policy was closing the possibility of a two-state solution.

The New York Post story, which was picked up by many news outlets, included a quote from a unnamed “official in a Washington Jewish organization” who said, “Can you imagine how angry I would be if I had paid $80K to have to look at this guy who has done more to damage Israel than any president in American history?”

Politico reported this summer that Obama was interested in joining the club because it does not have a history of discriminating against minorities and because it would waive its $80,000 membership initiation fee and $9,673 in annual dues. The Washington Post reported that Obama had played golf there four times.

The White House did not return a request to comment on this story.

