Dear Ivanka and Jared,

Welcome to the Greater Washington Jewish community.

Like many who live in this town, we’ve followed your house hunting in the Kalorama neighborhood and the speculation about which of the vibrant downtown Orthodox synagogues you will join and which school you will send your children to. We are writing to tell you that you can’t make a bad choice.

By moving to Washington, you are joining a growing and vibrant Jewish community. We would like to offer you a sketch of your new community.

There are about a quarter of a million Jews living in the Washington area — the fifth-largest Jewish community in North America — which includes suburbs in Maryland and Northern Virginia. A new count is underway to find out how many of us there are and what services we like to use. Should you wish to go shul shopping beyond the congregations near your home, you’ll find there are more than 100 synagogues, havurot and minyanim in the area — Conservative, Reform, Reconstructionist, Humanist, Renewal and independent, as well as many Orthodox congregations.

Our community boasts three Jewish community centers — one near you in the District of Columbia (the 1925 building is the site of the community’s original JCC), one in Rockville, Md., and one in Fairfax, Va. Our many day schools are committed to transmitting Jewish learning and living: Jewish Primary Day School of the Nation’s Capital, which we understand you’re considering; Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School, a community school in Rockville; the Melvin J. Berman Hebrew Academy, a modern Orthodox school in Rockville; the Torah School of Greater Washington, an Orthodox school in Silver Spring; and the Yeshiva of Greater Washington, an Orthodox high school in Silver Spring.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington is the area’s umbrella organization and central fundraising body. It is located in Rockville, near many of the community’s social service agencies and senior living facilities. Kosher markets do a thriving business in the area, and a variety of kosher eateries, including Char Bar not far from your home, are supervised by the Rabbinical Council of Greater Washington, the Beltway Vaad and other local authorities.

And let’s not forget the community’s resource for news, discussion, ideas and culture. The Washington Jewish Week has been around since 1930 — President Herbert Hoover offered greetings in the inaugural issue — and our readers know that we strive to reflect this large, contentious and fascinating community and its people. So you don’t miss out on what’s happening in your community, we are pleased to offer you a free one-year subscription.

With best wishes,

WASHINGTON JEWISH WEEK