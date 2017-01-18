Obituaries for January 19

Jerome Boden

Jerome Boden died Dec. 29 after a battle with cancer.

Boden was a consummate family man. His dedication to his wife of 56 years and his children, grandchildren and extended family formed the nucleus of his life.

Boden received an undergraduate degree in mechanical engineering, master’s degree in industrial engineering and statistics and a Ph.D. in industrial engineering. He spent his working career at Western Electric, Martin Marietta and the Coast Guard.

His hobbies included playing the trumpet and listening to jazz, dancing, playing chess and listening to audiobooks. However, all his activities were a distant second to his love for and commitment to his family.

He is survived by his wife, Sue; his four children, Robin (Rich Skolnik), Barry (Rachel Gafni), Steven (Karen) and Louise (Zac Tolin); eight grandchildren and his brother, Arthur. He will be remembered by all the people whose lives he touched as an extremely gentle, humble and giving individual.

Donations may be made to Tikvat Israel Congregation and the Maryland State Library for the Blind. Arrangements by Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Milton Eisner

Milton Eisner, 68, of McLean, died Nov. 11 of esophageal cancer. He was the son of Max and Beatrice Eisner.

He earned a bachelor’s degree from New York University, a master’s degree from the University of Pennsylvania and a Ph.D. from Michigan State University.

He is survived by a sister, Diane Eisner Korman; a son, Jason Eisner; two daughters, Suzanne Eisner Quersher and Gail A. Eisner Fisher; grandsons Alexander and Barrett; granddaughters Lily, Haley and Jasmine; nephew Benjamin Korman and niece Miriam Korman.

Herbert Heldman

Herbert Heldman, 87, of Rockville, died Dec. 31.

He was the son of Esther and Samuel Heldman. He earned a bachelor’s degree from New York University and a master’s degree in economics from Columbia University.

Heldman ran economic consulting firms for 40 years, and helped colleges plan their expansions and banks identify areas to open new branches. He served in the Army from 1954 to 1955.

He was president of the board of trustees of the former Walden School in New York City in the late 1960s and early 1970s, and a facilitator of the men’s club at the Bender Jewish Community Center of Greater Washington in Rockville.

He is survived by two sons, Paul Heldman of Gaithersburg and Andreas Heldman of Naples, Fla.; daughter-in-law Jewel Bradstreet Heldman of Gaithersburg; daughter-in-law Kathy Roubekas Heldman of Naples; two grandsons, Max Heldman of Gaithersburg and Dylan Heldman of Dallas; a granddaughter, Emily Heldman Wolinsky, and grandson-in-law, Charley Wolinsky of Port Chester, N.Y.; and nieces and nephews.

Matt Redman

Matt Redman, 67, of Los Angeles, died Dec. 12.

He earned an undergraduate degree from the University of Pennsylvania and a master’s degree from Temple University.

He was co-founder of the AIDS Project Los Angeles and a relentless voice on the board of directors for more than 30 years.

He is survived by a brother, Brian Redman, and sister-in-law, Debbie Redman, of Potomac; and nieces Rachel Redman Levin and Samantha Redman of New York.

Nelson Milton Terry

Nelson Milton Terry, 76, of Washington, died Dec. 2.

He was the son of Olive C. H. Arnold and Godwin Terry.

He immigrated to the United States and settled in Washington where he continued his trade in upholstery, tailoring and interior design. He was a passionate community organizer and activist for social justice in the city.

Later in life, he worked as a small business owner and successful entrepreneur.

He is survived by his wife, Paula Terry, children, grandchildren, loving friends and family.