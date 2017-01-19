Chabon, Gordis among book award winners

Michael Chabon and Daniel Gordis were among the winners of the 2016 National Jewish Book Awards.
Gordis’ book “Israel: A Concise History of a Nation Reborn” won the Jewish Book of the Year award, the Jewish Book Council announced Jan. 11.
A Conservative rabbi, Gordis is senior vice president and the Koret Distinguished Fellow at Shalem College in Jerusalem, where he has lived since 1998.
Chabon, who lives in Berkeley, Calif., was honored with a Modern Jewish Literary Achievement Award for books that include “The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay” and “The Yiddish Policemen’s Union.” His latest novel is the semi-autobiographical “Moonglow,” which draws on memories of his family.
Here are the other winners:
American Jewish Studies: “Kosher USA: How Coke Became Kosher and Other Tales of Modern Food,” by Roger Horowitz
Anthologies and Collections: “Makers of Jewish Modernity: Thinkers, Artists, Leaders, and the World They Made,” edited by Jacques Picard, Jacques Revel, Michael P. Steinberg and Idith Zertal
Biography, Autobiography and Memoir: “But You Did Not Come Back,” by Marceline Loridan-Ivens
Book Club Award: “And After the Fire,” by Lauren Belfer
Children’s Literature: “I Dissent: Ruth Bader Ginsburg Makes Her Mark,” by Debbie Levy, illustrated by Elizabeth Baddeley
Contemporary Jewish Life and Practice: “Changing the World from the Inside Out: A Jewish Approach to Personal and Social Change,” by Rabbi David Jaffe
Debut Fiction: “Anna and the Swallow Man,” by Gabriel Savit
Education and Jewish Identity: “Next Generation Judaism: How College Students and Hillel Can Help
Reinvent Jewish Organizations,” by Mike Uram
Fiction: “The Gustav Sonata,” by Rose Tremain
History: “The Angel: The Egyptian Spy Who Saved Israel,” by Uri Bar-Joseph
Holocaust: “Holocaust, Genocide, and the Law: A Quest for Justice in a Post-Holocaust World,” by Michael Bazyler
Modern Jewish Thought and Experience: “Never Better!: The Modern Jewish Picaresque,” by Miriam Udel
Poetry: “Almost Complete Poems,” by Stanley Moss
Scholarship: “Anti-Jewish Riots in the Crown of Aragon and the Royal Response 1391-1392,” by Benjamin R. Gampel
Sephardic Culture: “Extraterritorial Dreams: European Citizenship, Sephardi Jews, and the Ottoman Twentieth Century,” by Sarah Abrevaya Stein
Writing Based on Archival Material: “Jewish Salonica: Between the Ottoman Empire and Modern Greece,” by Devin E. Naar
Women’s Studies: “The Sacred Calling: Four Decades of Women in the Rabbinate,” edited by Rabbi
Rebecca Einstein Schorr and Rabbi Alysa Mendelson Graf
Young Adult: “On Blackberry Hill,” by Rachel Mann
—JTA News and Features
