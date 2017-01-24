Club offers Obama membership after two weeks of controversy

After two weeks of controversy over whether former President Barack Obama’s views on Israel should disqualify him from membership, leaders of the predominantly Jewish Woodmont Country Club in Rockville sent a letter to its members yesterday saying that it would formally offer Obama a special membership.

“The club’s leadership has considered this issue in the context of our over 100-year history as a welcoming place for people who were excluded elsewhere because of their beliefs,” said Barry Forman, the president of the club, which was founded when Jews were barred from joining gentile clubs. “Given our legacy, it is regrettable that we have now been widely portrayed as unwelcoming and intolerant because that is not who we are.

“In the current deeply polarized political environment,” the letter continued, “it is all the more important that Woodmont be a place where people of varying views and beliefs can enjoy fellowship and recreation in a relaxed environment.”

The controversy began Jan. 10, when the New York Post reported that vocal Woodmont members opposed granting Obama membership because of his decision late in his tenure as president not to veto a U.N. resolution condemning Israeli settlements.

Last week, Jeffrey Slavin, the mayor of the small town of Somerset who is active in the Democratic Party, resigned from the club, protesting that Woodmont hadn’t publicly extended Obama an offer. Slavin wrote in a letter to club leadership that a public invitation to Obama would “erase this emerging permanent stain on the club’s stellar reputation.”

Yesterday’s letter from Forman made clear that the club would wave its $80,000 membership initiation fee for Obama, although the letter also said that club leadership does not know whether Obama is actually interested in joining the club.

The Washington Post reported that Obama played golf at the exclusive club four times when he was president.

