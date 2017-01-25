Community for Jan. 26, 2017

Participants at the Jewish Council for the Aging’s Samuel Gorwitz social day program sang, danced and clapped along with Jerry “Piano Man” Roman Jan. 13. JCA’s Kensington Clubs provide camaraderie and coping skills for people in the early stages of diagnosed memory loss.
University of Maryland senior Aaron Solomon has been named a 2017 Marshall Scholar. The Marshall Scholarship, which allows American students to pursue graduate study at any university in the United Kingdom, is considered one of the most prestigious academic awards available to college graduates. Solomon — who is majoring in biological sciences, with a specialization in cell biology and genetics, and minoring in computer science—plans to use the scholarship toward a Master of Science degree in genomic medicine at Imperial College London followed by a Master of Philosophy degree in bioscience enterprise at the University of Cambridge. His long-term plans include earning his Ph.D. and pursuing a career in computational genomics.
Members of Tikvat Israel Congregation and Twinbrook Baptist Church make peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for delivery to a local food shelter on Jan. 16. More than 100 members of the neighboring congregations also prepared trays of baked lasagna and filled bags with personal hygiene products and household supplies for people in need during a service project held in the synagogue’s social hall for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Photo by Felicia R. Black
