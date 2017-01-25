Obituaries for Jan. 26, 2017

Miriam Goldberg, editor and publisher, dies, at 100

Miriam Harris Goldberg, the editor and publisher of the Intermountain Jewish News in Denver since 1972, has died. She was 100.

Goldberg, a charter inductee of the Colorado Women’s Hall of Fame who was honored frequently by the Jewish and general community for her stewardship of the weekly newspaper, died Jan 8.

Goldberg began working at the Intermountain Jewish News, or IJN, in 1966, alongside her husband, Max, who had served as publisher since 1943. Upon his death in 1972, she took over leadership of the newspaper. The couple had been married 36 years.

She increased IJN’s advertising and subscription bases, as well as its editorial scope, the newspaper said in its obituary. She added innovations including a “Very Important Women” issue in 1974, followed by other special theme issues, Washington and Jerusalem bureaus, and electronic reception of news content.

Along with the Women’s Hall of Fame recognition, Goldberg was honored by the Colorado Press Women and the National Federation of Press Women. During her tenure, the IJN became one of the most awarded newspapers in the American Jewish Press Association, or AJPA.

She was a vice president of the AJPA and served on the boards of the Colorado Press Association and the Better Business Bureau. Goldberg was a life member of the Hadassah Women’s Zionist Organization and National Council of Jewish Women. She also was a supporter of many charitable organizations.

Goldberg is succeeded as editor and publisher by her son, Rabbi Hillel Goldberg, who has served for the past 26 years as executive editor. Her granddaughter Shana Goldberg is assistant publisher.

Goldberg attended Lindenwood College in St. Louis.

She is survived by four children, 16 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

—JTA News and Features

Judge Lawrence S. Margolis

Judge Lawrence S. Margolis, of the U.S. Court of Federal Claims, died Jan. 18. The cause of death was acute cardiovascular illness. He was 81.

In 1971, he was appointed a magistrate-judge for U.S. District Court in Washington. In 1982, President Ronald Reagan appointed Margolis to the Court of Federal Claims, where he served as an active judge for 31 years and remained on recall through 2016.

Margolis was a member of Philadelphia’s Central High School Hall of Fame, and a Distinguished Alumni Achievement Award winner from both Drexel University and George Washington University Law School, where he was instrumental in saving the night school. He held leadership positions at the Washington Rotary Club and Rotary International, the American Bar Association, the DC Bar, the University Club and many other organizations. His extraordinary service to Rotary earned him “Rotarian of the Decade.”

He was a humanitarian and active volunteer at many local entities, including Center for Inspired Teaching, the Inspired Teaching Demonstration Public Charter School, Theodore Roosevelt High School, Washington Civic Opera and Rotaract, and often sat as a Moot Court Judge for law students at a number of universities. He was a frequent speaker on the law, both in the United States and abroad.

Margolis was the son of the late Reuben and Mollie Margolis, and is survived by his wife, Doris; their children, Paul and Jennifer Margolis, Aleta Margolis and Michael Brodsky and grandchildren Isabel and Mira Margolis Brodsky.

Donations may be made to the Rotary Foundation of Washington, D.C., Central High School in Philadelphia, or Center for Inspired Teaching. n

Jacques Roumani

Jacques Roumani, 72, of Potomac, died Dec. 11.

He earned a bachelor’s degree from Brandeis University and graduate degrees from Princeton University.

Roumani worked at the World Bank in Washington for 15 years, one of which was from Iran, the Truman Institute, Hebrew University, Bar-Ilan University, Inter-American Development Bank and the University of Maryland.

He received a Fulbright award, the MacArthur Foundation Middle East Peace research award, a World Bank Sabbatical Award, and was the author of numerous publications about Muslims and Jews in Libya.

Roumani was the son of the late Joseph and Elisa Roumani. He is survived by his wife, Judith; daughter, Elisa Septimus; son, David Roumani; grandson, Ace Septimus; sister, Vivienne Roumani-Denn; brothers, Elia Roumani and Maurice Roumani.