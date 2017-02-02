Community for February 2, 2017

Twenty-two members of Adat Shalom Reconstructionist Congregation in Bethesda spent eight days on a service mission to Haiti, the fourth such mission since the 2010 earthquake. Adat Shalom has adopted the private K-6 Nouvelle Institution Chretiennede Leogane school in Leogane. On this trip, participants completed construction of the third building on the campus (on the right), which will house a dining hall and a computer lab.

Photo by Mary Catherine Fish

Adat Shalom’s Haiti Project began when founding Rabbi Sid Schwarz (right) traveled to Haiti soon after the earthquake in 2010 and met Pastor Johnny Felix (left). Felix started the NICL School with a dozen children in a collapsed building. Now, with the financial support of Adat Shalom, the school has grown to 185 children.

Photos by Mary Catherine Fish

Members of Kemp Mill Synagogue and Young Israel Shomrai Emunah in Silver Spring were among those who sorted and loaded more than 180 bags of clothing on Jan. 22 for CHANA, a Jewish response to domestic violence in Baltimore.

Photo by Miriam Friedman