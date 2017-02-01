This is what a JCC bomb threat sounds like Audio

On Tuesday, for the third time this month, a string of Jewish community centers across the country received bomb threats. Many of the 17 JCCs that received the calls evacuated their facilities and contacted law enforcement, which is investigating the threats.

JTA has obtained a recording of one of the bomb threats made on Jan. 18, during a previous wave of threats. The brief call sounds like it was made using voice-disguising technology that protects the caller’s identity.

Audio of the call and a transcription are below.

—JTA News and Features