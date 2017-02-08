Demonstrators march against refugee ban

Photos by Dan Schere and Justin Katz
Hundreds of demonstrators gathered Saturday at the White House and marched down Pennsylvania Avenue to the Capitol to protest restrictive immigration policies set by President Donald Trump. Trump signed an executive order Jan. 27 banning travel to the United States from seven majority-Muslim countries. U.S. District Judge James Robart on Feb. 3 issued an order temporarily blocking the travel ban; at press time, the administration’s appeal was pending.
The issue of the refugee struggle was personal for Carolyn Karcher, 71, of Washington. “My maternal grandparents were refugees from pogroms in Russia and I think it’s shameful for us to not stand with other refugees,” said Karcher, who marched with her husband, Martin. “If we cannot recognize oppression in another people, if we’re only for ourselves, what are we morally?”
I think as Jews we know well what happens when you start making laws against any specific religious group and we have to stop it now,” said Ketzirah Lesser, who called on Jewish organizations to speak up about anti-Semitism and other forms of bigotry. “They need to worry about what’s happening in this country because if they think it won’t affect us, it will, and even if it doesn’t, we can’t stand for it.”
