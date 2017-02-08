Community for Feb. 9, 2017

Members of several faiths took part in a Muslim-Jewish Holocaust Remembrance event at ADAMS-Ashburn Mosque in Ashburn on Jan. 29. Other sponsors include Greater Washington Muslim-Jewish Forum, Center for Pluralism, I Am Your Protector, Foundation for Ethnic Understanding, Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington, and Sisterhood of Salaam-Shalom. Photo provided
Holocaust survivor Johanna Neumann, who was hidden from the Nazis by Muslims in Albania, addresses the Muslim-Jewish Holocaust Remembrance event at ADAMS-Ashburn. Photo provided
