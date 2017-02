Sammy Polott will celebrate his bar mitzvah at Congregation Beth El of Montgomery County on Feb. 18, with his parents, Arthur and Anita Polott; brother, Daniel Polott; and grandparents, Lena and Zalman Polott and Barbara and Ron Blumenthal. Sammy attends Tilden Middle School, loves to play baseball and is a big Nationals fan. Sammy volunteers with the Best Buddies Program and is raising money for the special needs program at Camp JCC.