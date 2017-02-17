Perlman Camp announces fund for teen leadership program

The B’nai B’rith Perlman Camp in Lake Como, Pa., announced the creation of the Sheila L. Berner Memorial Fund this month, which will invest $250,000 into the camp’s teen leadership program during the next three years.

The camp’s teen leadership program, for 16- and 17-year-old campers, aims to “to help our kids grow into responsible adults,” said Marc Altman, director of sustainability and engagement at the Perlman camp.

The money will be invested into programming, staffing, facilities, scholarships and program participation incentives, such as leadership excellence awards. The camp has also hired a year-round teen leadership director who will start work in March.

The leadership program focuses on learning the camp’s philosophy which focuses on excellent childcare, inclusive Judaics and world-class programming.

“The benefit of having robust teen leadership program gives us the opportunity to mold future leaders of the camp,” said Altman.

Sheila Berner was a longtime supporter of B’nai B’rith, Camp B’nai B’rith and Perlman Camp.

—Justin Katz