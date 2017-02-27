Two D.C. area Jewish day schools receive bomb threats Part of a fifth wave of threats nationwide

Updated 12:55 p.m.

Gesher Jewish Day School in Fairfax received a bomb threat phone call Monday morning and evacuated the 143 students and staff who were in the building.

Fairfax County Police Department spokesman Don Gotthardt said they received a call from the school notifying them of the threat at 9:19 a.m.

“We have officers on the scene and the school has decided to evacuate,” Gotthardt said.

Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School’s upper school received a similar call Monday but did not evacuate.

“All students and staff are safe. As a precaution, the police will be sweeping the building with dogs and students will be brought to the auditorium,” wrote Head of School Rabbi Mitchel Malkus in a statement.

In an interview, marketing director Laurie Ehrlich said the desk receptionist received the automated call at 9:22 a.m. and they immediately notified the Montgomery County Police Department.

“We were in very close contact with the police who advised us to keep business as usual,” she said. “Our protocol is that we take the advice from the police in that situation.”

Ehrlich said as police officers and bomb-sniffing dogs searched the upper school, classes continued normally for its 500 students including the high school students, who were in an assembly. Police gave the all-clear at 10:40 a.m.

Throughout the search, Ehrlich said there was no sense of panic and “everything proceeded as best we could have handled it.”

At least eight Jewish community centers and Jewish day schools across the country received bomb threats on Monday in the latest wave of threats to hit Jewish institutions.

The incidents are the fifth wave of such threats in less than two months.

Among the affected JCCS are Asheville, North Carolina, and Davie, Florida, both of which were evacuated to local churches, as well as JCCs in York and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; Indianapolis, Indiana; Tarrytown and Staten Island, New York, Cherry Hill, New Jersey; Birmingham, Alabama; and Wilmington, Delaware, and Davie, Florida, outside Miami, were also evacuated after receiving bomb threats.

Some 60 JCCs and Jewish schools have received nearly 70 bomb threats since Jan. 9, forcing the evacuation of hundreds, including preschool children, from the buildings.

In a statement, the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington and Jewish Community Council of Greater Washington said, “The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington and the JCRC understand that these ongoing threats have been disruptive and caused anxiety….We are very confident that all of our local Jewish institutions are taking the necessary steps to keep their constituents safe.”

dschere@midatlanticmedia.com