Community for March 2, 2017

Gesher JDS teacher Julie Tonti talks about the holiday Feb. 11 at a Tu B’shevat seder for adults. The weekend’s holiday programs were a collaboration of Gesher JDS, the Jewish Community Center of Northern Virginia, Jewish National Fund, Jewish Food Experience, The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington, The Israeli House and the Israel Forever Foundation. Photo by Naama Gold
Attending the Feb. 12 event are, from left, Dan Finkel, Gesher JDS head of school; Howard Hogan, Northern Virginia co-chair, JNF; Susan Dilles, Northern Virginia co-chair, JNF, Anne Greenspoon, associate director, Israel advocacy and education, JNF; and community member Helen Taubman.
Jewish Primary Day School of the Nation’s Capital teachers, from left, Vinny Prell, Mindy Hirsch, Hanina Goldstein, Devora Yeganeh, Kelly McAllester, and Melissa Rickabaugh, won a Kohelet Prize for “Kids’ Voices Count: JPDS-NC Voter’s Guide,” a school election project. JPDS received two of this year’s six awards. A second team received an award for its Kindergarten Community Library Project. Each team will receive $36,000 from the Kohelet Foundation, which rewards excellence in Jewish day school education. Photo courtesy Jewish Primary Day School of the Nation’s Capital
Gesher JDS fourth graders learn about the environment and food sustainability locally and in Israel at the Tu B’shevat seder.
More than 100 children and parents came to Gesher Jewish Day School in Fairfax on Feb. 12 to celebrate Tu B’shevat at a community seder. Photos by Jennifer Scher
