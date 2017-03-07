Bender JCC receives second bomb threat

In a sixth wave of bomb threats against Jewish institutions, the Bender Jewish Community Center of Greater Washington in Rockville received a threatening email at 11:32 p.m. Monday. JCC President and CEO Michael Feinstein said he discovered the message Tuesday morning and notified the FBI and Montgomery County Police.

The threat was one of nine that were reported Tuesday at Jewish institutions across six U.S states and Canada. On Jan. 9, the Bender JCC also received a bomb threat by phone. No bomb was discovered and all the threats have been hoaxes.

The Bender JCC evacuated the building on Jan. 9. On Tuesday, business went on as usual. Building security had already conducted a sweep of the facility before the JCC opened at 5:30 a.m., a practice instituted after the first bomb threat.

“We were pretty confident nothing was in there,” Feinstein said.

Nevertheless, police arrived with bomb-sniffing dogs to perform a second search, Feinstein said. They found nothing.

On Tuesday, threats were made at JCCs in Wisconsin, Oregon, New York, Florida and Alabama along with Toronto and London, Ont. Additionally, multiple bomb threats were reported at several regional offices of the Anti-Defamation League.

This is a developing story.

