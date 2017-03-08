Purim’s parade of joy March along with the winners of our Purim art contest

Leia Barnett Charles E Smith Jewish Day School, Rockville 2nd place, Grades 1-3

Nati Chodoff Leo Bernstein Jewish Academy of Fine Arts, Silver Spring 1st place, Grades 1-3

Addison Diamond Washington Hebrew Congregation ECC, Potomac 3rd place, Preschool and Kindergarten

Jaden Feuer Flora Singer Elementary, Silver Spring 3rd place, Grades 1-3

Meir Heyman Leo Bernstein Jewish Academy of Fine Arts, Silver Spring 1st place, Preschool and Kindergarten

Mapal Layni Leo Bernstein Jewish Academy of Fine Arts, Silver Spring 2nd place, Grades 4-6

Shayel Layni Leo Bernstein Jewish Academy of Fine Arts, Silver Spring 1st place, Grades 4-6

Ariel Shilo Leo Bernstein Jewish Academy of Fine Arts, Silver Spring 3rd place, Grades 4-6

Nathan Weil Diamond Elementary School, Gaithersburg 2nd place, Preschool and Kindergarten

How does a minority group threatened with death respond when that death sentence has been lifted? In 10-year-old Shayel Layni’s winning drawing for Washington Jewish Week’s annual Purim art contest, those happy people stage a parade in vivid, colorful costume.

Shayel, a fourth-grader at the Leo Bernstein Jewish Academy of Fine Arts in Silver Spring, says she created her work by studying a similar picture in art class. She then drew with markers the characters with their hamantashen, noisemakers, hobby horse and mask, and colored the confetti with pencils.

Purim begins at sundown Saturday.

Shayel’s artwork, which also appears on this week’s cover, is one of nine contest winners we chose in three age groups. All are displayed on these pages. Our judges enjoyed these and the many more pictures that we received. And if you don’t see your artwork here but you love drawing, coloring or painting, we hope you’ll try again. Our Chanukah art contest is only eight months away.