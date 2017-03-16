Community for March 16, 2017

Richard D. Heideman, a Washington attorney, was elected president of the American Zionist Movement (AZM), the American federation of Zionist groups and organizations, at the AZM Biennial Assembly in New York on March 6. Marilyn Wind of Bethesda was elected vice president for interorganizational relations. Photo courtesy AZM
Larry Sidman speaks at Mens’ Club of Congregation Beth El of Montgomery County’s 45th annual Kavod awards. Also pictured are, from left, Rabbi Bill Rudolph; Joe Hoffman, who won the Kavod award for service to the Jewish community; David Goodfriend; and David Mills, who won the Kavod award for service to Beth El. Max Levitt was awarded for service to the community-at-large at the March 5 event. Photo by Mitchell Solkowitz
Rabbi Adam Raskin of Congregation Har Shalom, right, and Imam Tarek Elgawhary of the Islamic Community Center of Potomac, left, join Maryland state Sen. Cheryl Kagan (D-District 17) to offer a joint invocation on the Senate floor on March 1. Photo courtesy Rabbi Adam Raskin
Leave a Reply