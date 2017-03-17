You Should Know… Lincoln Sklar

Lincoln Sklar, 25, is the communications and engagement fellow at Temple Micah in Washington. She grew up in West Virginia and interned at Washington Jewish Week in 2012. We caught up with her about working at Temple Micah and her passion for theater.

What do you like most about your job?

I love the community. It’s really amazing, especially in the current political environment. It’s great to be surrounded by people who are kind and caring and so tuned in with each other.

What do you like to do outside of work?

I like to do theater when I have the opportunity to. I like to do a lot of crafting and do-it-yourself. I also like to travel and I like to be outside as much as possible. My husband and I like to go hiking when we can and kayaking when it’s warm enough.

Tell us more about your interest in theater.

I did a lot of theater in high school and in college, and I’ve done a little bit in this area. I like to act, but I also like the behind-the-scenes side. I’ve done a little bit of everything throughout my theater career.

Do you work with a specific company? How do you stay involved in theater here?

Well, it’s a lot of auditioning. There’s so many companies in the area that people really bounce from one to another, so I’ve auditioned for a bunch of companies here. Sometimes it’s difficult to find time to do theater, especially working in a Jewish environment when you have a lot of events and holidays and different things going on.

What’s your favorite role that you’ve played?

I was in a show called “From Up Here,” which is about a family dealing with the after-effects of the teenage son bringing a gun to school. I played his sister in the show. It was really interesting show to do because [gun violence] is so prevalent, and I got to see a different side of it. He was this character that you could have villainized, but it was interesting to see what was behind it. I did that show while I was in college [at Ohio University], and there was a shooting at a high school nearby and we were able to donate all the proceeds from the show to the high school.

Do you think you want to stay in the Jewish professional world?

I’m not certain yet. Working in a Jewish environment definitely showed me that I love community development, I love social justice work and I love community engagement. That’s really where my passion lies in. I haven’t decided quite yet what that will translate to going forward.

I didn’t realize this when I was in college, but there’s so many different jobs in the Jewish world. When I got to college, I only really thought about Jewish jobs being, you know, becoming a rabbi or working for Hillel. But there’s so many different positions in so many different organizations, and I think it will just depend on where I wind up over the next few years.

What are some examples of roles you’ve played in D.C.?

Well, I’ve been cast a lot as the best-friend character.

Why do you think that is?

I guess I have a friendly face and a friendly personality. And that’s what people see me as.

