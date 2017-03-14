Purim across Washington

Photos by George Altshuler, David Holzel, Justin Katz and Dan Schere

Harry Potters. Supermen, Batmen and firemen. Queens, princesses and the occasional scary witch. They all came out for Purim last weekend across the Washington area. By the time it was over, the holiday story had been told, the evil Haman had been booed and hamantashen consumed. Our staff caught some of the action.

Temple Rodef Shalom

 

 

Adat Shalom Reconstructionist Congregation

 

 

Moishe House

 

Congregation Har Tzeon-Agudath Achim

Photo courtesy Congregation
Har -Tzeon-Agudath Achim

 

Sixth and I Historic Synagogue

 

 

Temple Beth Ami

