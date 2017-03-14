Hell on Earth

On Purim, we celebrate the miracle in which the Jews of Persia were saved from an evil decree instigated by the King’s adviser Haman. Due to the bold moves initiated by Mordechai and Queen Esther, King Achashverosh rescinded his decree that allowed the genocide of the Jews.
But what if King Achashverosh had not changed his mind? Most likely, we would have seen a massive exodus of Jews from Persian lands, fleeing for their life through the scorching hot deserts to find a safe haven.
In the poem below, I have tried to imagine what those Jewish refugees would have experienced in their flight to freedom. This is precisely what refugees today are experiencing, and it is our moral obligation to do everything we can so they can be safe.
Pain, hunger, fatigue, and fear
feelings that I experience
in my journey to find shelter.
In the blazing hot desert
I am being roasted
over a fire.
I walk barefoot on the flaming sand
wishing I were already dead.
My feet are being stabbed by thorns
like a warrior in battle getting speared.
Every minute in the desert
feels like
an hour of torture.
When my body cries out for water
It receives only 1%
for I can only drink drops
when my body desires gallons.
Ahhhhhhhhhhhh!
I stubbed my toe on a rock
my whole toenail came off
the pain is unbearable.
We refugees
barely have any food or water
but to survive
we must withstand these excruciating conditions.
These days in the desert,
hardest of my life
can I make it through?
And as I endure these hardships
I think to myself
my family, my sweet family
are they alive
or dead?
This question is tearing me apart.
As I walk with my fellow refugees in the scorching heat
we see people lying on the ground
they’re dead
I could tell man did not kill them
It was the desert that committed this heinous crime.
But some of these men are alive
they are on the last breaths of their lives
women are giving them water to save them
but people are yelling
“You will die just like they! Don’t give them your water!”
They are right but also wrong.
All of us refugees
ripped from our homes by violence
and to find a haven
we are experiencing hell on earth.
Niv Leibowitz is an 8th-grade student at the Berman Hebrew Academy. He enjoys playing basketball, practicing piano, doing parkour and making friends with kids of all backgrounds.
