Hell on Earth

On Purim, we celebrate the miracle in which the Jews of Persia were saved from an evil decree instigated by the King’s adviser Haman. Due to the bold moves initiated by Mordechai and Queen Esther, King Achashverosh rescinded his decree that allowed the genocide of the Jews.

But what if King Achashverosh had not changed his mind? Most likely, we would have seen a massive exodus of Jews from Persian lands, fleeing for their life through the scorching hot deserts to find a safe haven.

In the poem below, I have tried to imagine what those Jewish refugees would have experienced in their flight to freedom. This is precisely what refugees today are experiencing, and it is our moral obligation to do everything we can so they can be safe.

Pain, hunger, fatigue, and fear

feelings that I experience

in my journey to find shelter.

In the blazing hot desert

I am being roasted

over a fire.

I walk barefoot on the flaming sand

wishing I were already dead.

My feet are being stabbed by thorns

like a warrior in battle getting speared.

Every minute in the desert

feels like

an hour of torture.

When my body cries out for water

It receives only 1%

for I can only drink drops

when my body desires gallons.

Ahhhhhhhhhhhh!

I stubbed my toe on a rock

my whole toenail came off

the pain is unbearable.

We refugees

barely have any food or water

but to survive

we must withstand these excruciating conditions.

These days in the desert,

hardest of my life

can I make it through?

And as I endure these hardships

I think to myself

my family, my sweet family

are they alive

or dead?

This question is tearing me apart.

As I walk with my fellow refugees in the scorching heat

we see people lying on the ground

they’re dead

I could tell man did not kill them

It was the desert that committed this heinous crime.

But some of these men are alive

they are on the last breaths of their lives

women are giving them water to save them

but people are yelling

“You will die just like they! Don’t give them your water!”

They are right but also wrong.

All of us refugees

ripped from our homes by violence

and to find a haven

we are experiencing hell on earth.

Niv Leibowitz is an 8th-grade student at the Berman Hebrew Academy. He enjoys playing basketball, practicing piano, doing parkour and making friends with kids of all backgrounds.