Options abound for community seders in Washington area

From a women’s seder in Rockville where participants are encouraged to wear suffragette white to a gourmet seder in a Washington restaurant, there are new options in the area this Passover.

Here are some of the community seders open to the public in greater Washington:

Bender Jewish Community Center of Greater Washington will host “Still We Rise: A Women’s Seder,” which will be led by Rabbi JoHanna Potts of the Jewish Studio and will include performances by the University of Maryland’s all-female Jewish a capella group Mezumenet and musician Lisa Baydush. Attendees are encouraged to wear white to commemorate the suffragette movement. April 2, cocktails at 5 p.m.; seder at 6 p.m.; Bender JCC of Greater Washington, 6125 Montrose Road, Rockville; $36; benderjccgw.org.

On April 5, Washington Hebrew Congregation will hold its annual interfaith freedom seder with social justice-related prayer, songs and readings. Members of local mosques and churches will also attend. April 5 at 6 p.m.; Washington Hebrew Congregation, 3935 Macomb St. NW, Washington; $20; whctemple.org.

Bethesda Jewish Congregation will welcome Bradley Hills Presbyterian Church, Idarae Jaferia and the Islamic Cultural Center of Potomac for an interfaith seder on April 11. The seder will use a Haggadah designed for interfaith use. April 11 at 6:30 p.m.; Bethesda Jewish Congregation, 6601 Bradley Blvd. Bethesda; $45 for adults, $18 for children 6-12 and free for children 5 and under; bethesdajewish.org.

Chabad houses in the area will hold community seders. Chabad of Silver Spring will hold its seder on April 10, including hand-baked matzah and a gluten-free option for dinner. April 10 at 8:15 p.m.; Chabad of Silver Spring, 519 Lamberton Drive, Silver Spring; $25-$36; chabadsilverspring.com.

Another option is to go to a restaurant. On April 10, Equinox Restaurant in Washington will host a community-style seder with Israeli wine pairings. Passover-themed menu options include pastured egg shakshuka with California asparagus and pistachio-crusted rack lamb. April 10 at 6:30 p.m.; Equinox Restaurant, 818 Connecticut Ave. NW, Washington; $55 dinner only, $80 with wine; equinoxrestaurant.com.

Sixth and I Historic Synagogue in Washington will hold two seders on April 10. Chazzan Larry Paul and musician Robyn Helzner will lead a traditional community seder with reflection and singing at 7 p.m. and Rabbi Suzy Stone will lead an alternative justice seder with singing, storytelling and a focus on the modern struggle for freedom and dignity for all at 7:30 p.m. April 10 at 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sixth and I Historic Synagogue, 600 I St. NW, Washington; $36-$54; sixthandi.org.

Rabbi Laura Rappaport of Temple B’nai Shalom in Fairfax will lead a traditional seder for adults at the Jewish Community Center of Northern Virginia complete with gefilte fish (and a vegetarian option). April 6 at 11 a.m.; JCC of Northern Virginia, 8900 Little River Turnpike, Fairfax; $32-$45; jccnv.org.

The Edlavitch DC Jewish Community Center’s annual intergenerational seder will take place on April 11 at 6 p.m. Led by Rabbi Ben Shalva, who serves on the faculty of the Jewish Mindfulness Center of Washington, and the JCC’s chief program officer of Jewish life and learning, Sara Shalva, the seder will include singing accompanied by guitar and discussion. April 11 at 6 p.m.; Edlavitch DCJCC 1529 16th St. NW, Washington; $45-$70; washingtondcjcc.org.

In addition, check with area synagogues. Many of them hold seders as well.

