Community for March 30, 2017

From left, Julia Zuckerman, Rachel Decter Hyman, Laurie Saroff and Emily Moiduddin chaired The Jewish Primary Day School of the Nation’s Capital Purim Ball and Auction on March 19.
Also honored were Daniel and Pati Jinich, who were joined by their sons, from left, Alan, Samuel and Juju. The event raised more than $260,000 to support the school’s tuition assistance and annual fund.
Elana and David Cohen were honored at the event, held at the National Press Club and which drew 400 people from the school community. Adina Kanefield (not pictured), the school’s former director of institutional advancement, was also recognized for her service. Photos by Tee Kent Photography
Joan and Marvin Rosenberg were among those honored for their dedication to the school.
