800 in D.C. denounce anti-refugee policies

There was one thing missing Wednesday night at Adas Israel Congregation in Washington as speaker after speaker denounced what they called the anti-refugee and anti-immigrant policies of President Donald Trump’s administration: a Republican.

“Take for example, the administration’s executive orders to target refugees and immigrants who seek safety and freedom in the United States,” Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.) told 800 people packed into the synagogue’s sanctuary. “These orders are an affront to American values [and] a repudiation of the tenet of basic human decency.”

Adas Israel; HIAS, the veteran Jewish refugee aid agency; and the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington organized the Jews for Refugees Assembly on March 29, to send a message to elected officials: “the Jewish community stands with refugees.”

Shortened to #JewsForRefugees, the event was co-sponsored by 21 local and national organizations and 33 area synagogues.

The gathering was one of many since Trump signed his initial executive order on Jan. 27 banning immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries, and suspending the U.S. refugee resettlement program. That order sparked protests across the country and was quickly shut down by courts.

Trump signed a second executive order on March 3 that removed Iraq from the list of banned countries and created exemptions for permanent residents and visa holders. That executive order was halted by courts in Maryland and Hawaii.

HIAS President Mark Hetfield said that the second executive order was only “a little less cruel, and a little less chaotic than the first one.”

“But make no mistake about it, the second executive order was still a refugee ban. It was still a Muslim ban,” he said. “The ban may not have been against all Muslims, but it certainly targeted Muslims.”

Hand-in-hand with the issue of immigration is sanctuary cities, a topic raised by most of the night’s speakers.

There is no legal definition for sanctuary cities, but they are generally considered cities that use legal means to protect illegal immigrants from deportation. The Center for Immigration Studies estimated 300 U.S. jurisdictions are sanctuary cities.

“I am proud to say that Washington, D.C. is a sanctuary city,” said D.C. Councilmember Elissa Silverman (At-large), to applause.

That sentiment was repeated by Councilmember Brianne Nadeau (Ward 1).

Nadeau spoke about questions from constituents who are concerned about the administration’s request for local police to cooperate with federal authorities attempting to detain undocumented immigrants.

“What is the policy of our local police?” said Nadeau. “We do not cooperate. What is the policy of our local jail? We do not cooperate.”

Washington has joined New York, Los Angeles and Seattle in saying they will not help federal authorities with deportations.

Trump has said state and local governments will lose federal funding if they refuse to cooperate. The Justice Department followed through on that threat saying it may withhold up to $4.1 billion in federal grants from sanctuary cities, NPR reported on March 27.

In late January, Nadeau introduced the Access to Justice for Immigrants Amendment Act of 2017 which provides free legal services for documented and undocumented immigrants in Washington.

As the night went on, speakers did not become any friendlier to Trump or his administration.

JCRC Executive Director Ron Halber said his organization is advocating for the Maryland Trust Act which “will prohibit the state from creating or complying with any government-regulated registry based on religion, race or ethnicity,” he said.

That would effectively prohibit a “Muslim registry,” another promise Trump repeated during his presidential campaign. It would also bar police from questioning people about their immigration or citizenship status, the Baltimore Sun reported.

“Living in a post 9-11 world means we must continue applying the already stringent background checks now being performed on every refugee who seeks entry into the United States,” Halber said. “But security must not be an excuse to deny entry to those refugees fleeing persecution.”

Security has become the administration’s primary justification for its executive orders surrounding the immigration bans. The White House repeatedly invoked the Sept. 11 attacks in its initial executive order and Justice Department lawyers have argued in court that the president has the authority to stop foreign nationals from entering the country if they pose a threat to national security.

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), caused laughter when he said there are two things that Trump does not know. “He doesn’t know who refugees are and he doesn’t know who we are as a people.”