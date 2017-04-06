Community for April 6, 2017

Allison Leigh Gritz, daughter of Abby and Shawn Gritz and sister of Josh and Bradley, will celebrate her bat mitzvah with family and friends at Temple Beth Ami on April 8. Allie is a seventh grader at Frost Middle School and is involved in dance, soccer and field hockey. She is the granddaughter of Dr. Larrie and Joyce Greenberg and Alice and Herman Gritz.
Jake Holden Greenberg, son of Stefanie and Dr. Jeffrey Greenberg and brother of Jeremy and Adam, celebrated his bar mitzvah with family and friends at Congregation B’nai Tzedek on Dec. 10, 2016. Jake is a seventh grader at Frost Middle School and involved in select soccer. He is the grandson of Dr. Larrie and Joyce Greenberg and Philip and Florence Miller.
Hundreds of teen singers from the United States and Israel performed on the stage of the Metropolitan Opera House in New York City on March 26 at the HaZamir gala concert. The Zamir Choral Foundation, which sponsored the event, fosters Jewish identity through Jewish choral music. Photo by Lev Avery-Peck Photography
More than 100 students from four Virginia universities gathered for a regional Shabbat weekend on March 24-26, hosted by the Chabad House at University of Virginia, in Charlottesville. Activities included festive meals, beginner’s prayers services, educational and entertaining workshops, and a musical, candle-lit Havdalah service. Universities represented included George Mason University, Virginia Tech and Radford. Photo courtesy of University of Virginia Chabad
Members of the HaZamir D.C. chapter rehearsing for the concert include, from left, Esti Wasserstein, Samantha Gutcho, Shana Fishman, Meribor Matusow, Aaron Kirkpatrick, Ethan Kulp, Yosef Nelson, Rebecca Rich, Ariel Troy and Rachel Kirkpatrick. Not pictured: Sheer Lichtash, Emily Miller and Ravid Perets. Photo courtesy of Hazamir
