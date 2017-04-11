JCCNV vandalized, early hours of Passover

The Jewish Community Center of Northern Virginia was vandalized with spray-painted swastikas, lightning bolt symbols associated with Nazi Germany and other anti-Semitic graffiti only hours after the holiday of Passover began.

Fairfax County Police received a report of the graffiti on the exterior of the building at 8900 Little River Turnpike in Fairfax at 7:15 a.m on April 11. Police also received a report of similar graffiti at the Little River United Church of Christ at the 8400 block of the same road.

Police believe the incidents are connected, and have heard reports that a third religious organization was vandalized but have not confirmed that report, according to spokeswoman officer Tawny Wright.



“As painful as this is, it’s even more painful for it to happen on Passover, a holiday when we celebrate our exodus from Egypt and overcoming slavery,” said JCC Executive Director Jeff Dannick, speaking to press outside the building, which had most of its windows covered to hide the graffiti.

The crime, which is being investigated as a “bias-related incident,” happened during 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. Tuesday morning, police said.

Police and JCC officials said they have video surveillance but have not yet released a description of any suspects.

A power washing company began removing the graffiti on Tuesday. Dannick said the building will be ready for guests by Thursday morning.