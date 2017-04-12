Letters April 12, 2017

Granting entry to foreigners

is Israel’s prerogative

The granting of visas to applicants is not a right but a privilege extended to one who applies. The United States has made this crystal clear as it turns down many individuals from entering the United States, including not even those who oppose our government but even those who have assisted us.

For Israel to do the same, when an undesirable alien applies should be considered the prerogative of that nation surrounded by enemies (“Is Israel shutting the door on skeptics,” Editorial, March 16).

Certainly organizations intent on destroying Israel should not be expected to be welcome, including BDS supporters and United Nations’ propagandists. Israel, because of its thriving tourist trade and its wishes to embrace visitors to show its positive side, should have the ability to screen, as we do, undesirable applicants for visas.

NELSON MARANS

New York, N.Y.

Unprocessed kitniyot foods

help provide Passover protein

As a vegetarian, I’m attentive to getting protein in my diet.

The way I’ve come to treat kitniyot is as follows: I don’t use it in any processed form. But the straight ingredient is fine (“What’s new in Passover food,” March 30).

Quinoa berries are fine. Quinoa flour, not so. Whole grain brown rice, fine. White rice or rice flour, no. Whole beans, sure. Fermented bean paste, no. I like the reminder to eat whole, unprocessed foods anyway. And this enables Passover to remain the feast of unleavened bread, not the fast.

COREY-JAN ALBERT

Roswell, Ga.