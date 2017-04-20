Community for April 20, 2017

At the Hope Connections 10th Anniversary Gala are, from left, co-founders Bernie and Bonnie Kogod, co-founder Paula Rothenberg, and Liza and John Marshall. The March 16 event at the Watergate Hotel in Washington raised $275,000 for the cancer-support facility. Photos by Donna Parry
From left, Celebration of Hope Award winner Paula Rothenberg is joined by Volunteer Award recipients May Benatar and Afie Lattimer, gala co-chairs Jim Baker and Liza Marshall, and NBC4’s Wendy Rieger, who emceed.
More than 130 members of AJC Access DC and others attended the 3rd Annual Black Jewish Unity Seder at Sixth & I Historic Synagogue on March 28. Photos by James Jeter
Participants at the unity seder came from Operation Understanding DC, Metropolitan A.M.E. Church, Sixth & I, Thursday Network-GWUL Young Professionals, and Turner Memorial AME Church.
The evening included discussions at the tables and music of the choirs of Sixth & I, Metropolitan AME Church, and Turner Memorial AME Church.
