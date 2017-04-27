Rakitt tapped to head $1 million Genesis Prize

Steven A. Rakitt, who announced last November that he was stepping down as CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington, has been named president of the Genesis Prize Foundation, effective on Aug. 1. He will work from the foundation’s office in New York.

The Genesis Prize is an annual $1 million gift to someone who “attained excellence and international renown in their chosen professional fields, and who inspire others through their dedication to the Jewish community and Jewish values,” according to a statement from the foundation.

The prize’s first recipient was billionaire businessman and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg. Actor Michael Douglas and musician Itzhak Perlman were later recipients. This year’s winner is sculptor and human rights activist Anish Kapoor.

Rakitt has headed the Washington federation since 2011. Earlier, he was president and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta for 11 years.