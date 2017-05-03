Letters May 4, 2017

Article sullied Holocaust speech

Regarding “Trump remembers Holocaust at Memorial” (April 27): It is a shame that the wonderful speech given by President Donald Trump was abbreviated and then besmirched by a litany of events and misstatements previously made by Trump or by his administration.

Providing a litany of these minor gaffes denigrates the somberness of the superb speech given by Trump and should have no place in an article of this nature.

WARREN MANISON

Potomac

Don’t publicize security measures

Who decided to publicize this (“N. Virginia synagogue ups security,” April 27)? How stupid and self-defeating. Thank goodness [there are] few specifics.

LES BERGEN

Alexandria