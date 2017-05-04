Community for May 4, 2017

Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) speaks at Congregation Beth El of Montgomery County on April 24 about “Refugees, Immigration and Continuing To Be a Welcoming America.” Additional sponsors were St. Mark Presbyterian Church, Bethesda United Methodist Church, HIAS and the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington. Photo by Lee Shekter
Rabbi Warren Stone of Temple Emanuel in Kensington speaks near the White House on April 21 during a demonstration against President Donald Trump’s climate policy. Photo by Doug Jackson
Adas Israel Congregation President Debby Joseph, second from right, presents the Garden of the Righteous award to, from left, Bujar Veseli, Drita Veseli and Ermira Hoxha on April 23, Yom Hashoah. The Veseli family risked their lives sheltering and saving two Jewish families in Albania during the Holocaust. Photos by Ron Sachs, Consolidated Photo
Synagogue President Debby Joseph accompanies Drita Veseli and Ermira Hoxha to the unveiling of a plaque for the family.
Attending the plaque unveiling are, from left, Ermira Hoxha, Drita Veseli, Bujar Veseli, Adas Israel Cantor Cantor Arianne Brown and Rabbi Gil Steinlauf.
