Washington Hebrew Congregation turns out 1,000 for Mitzvah Day

By Leave a Comment

Email
Print Print

On April 30, about 1,000 members of Washington Hebrew Congregation turned up for its annual Mitzvah Day. Here’s some of the service work they performed.

Senior Rabbi M. Bruce Lustig starts Mitzvah Day with a prayer.
Photos courtesy Washington Hebrew Congregation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Volunteers for the WHC Hunger Project package meals for the hungry. Over 15,000 meals were put together.

 

 

Volunteers chop vegetables. More than 100 pounds were donated to Martha’s Table.

There were projects for every age.

 

Email
Print Print

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *