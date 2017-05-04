Washington Hebrew Congregation turns out 1,000 for Mitzvah Day May 4, 2017 By WJW Staff Leave a Comment Print On April 30, about 1,000 members of Washington Hebrew Congregation turned up for its annual Mitzvah Day. Here’s some of the service work they performed. Senior Rabbi M. Bruce Lustig starts Mitzvah Day with a prayer.Photos courtesy Washington Hebrew Congregation Volunteers for the WHC Hunger Project package meals for the hungry. Over 15,000 meals were put together. Volunteers chop vegetables. More than 100 pounds were donated to Martha’s Table. There were projects for every age. Print
