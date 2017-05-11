Community for May 11, 2017

Congregation Beth Emeth in Herndon held a challah bake on April 27, with a DJ and dancing while the dough was rising. Photo by Susan Berger
Attending the second annual Sondra Bender Community Service Awards program, held April 30 at Congregation Beth El of Montgomery County, are honorees, from left, Gina Polley, Max Levitt, Tali Brown and Rob Fersh. Photo courtesy of Congregation Beth El of Montgomery County
Volunteers for the Washington Hebrew Congregation Hunger Project package meals for the hungry during the synagogue’s Mitzvah Day on April 30. About 1,000 congregants participated, making more than 15,000 meals and working on other service projects. Photo courtesy of Washington Hebrew Congregation
About 150 participants at the Interfaith Welcoming Seder discussed justice, freedom and migration. The seder, held April 30 at Gesher Jewish Day School in Fairfax, was sponsored by the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington and other organizations. Photo provided
