Celebrations for May 11, 2017

Gary and Susan Bonnett of Rockville announce the engagement of their daughter, Joelle Debra Bonnett, to Matthew Bryan Jacobs, son of Myra and Michael Jacobs of Fort Worth, Fla., and grandson of Millie Firestone of Boynton Beach, Fla. The bride-to-be has a bachelor of arts degree from Pennsylvania State University and a master of social work degree from the University of Maryland. She is a substance use/mental health therapist at Journeys. The future groom has a bachelor of science degree from the University of Maryland. He leads recruiting operations at NinjaJobs.
