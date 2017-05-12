WJW wins editorial award

Newt Gingrich
Photo by Gage Skidmore

Washington Jewish Week was cited for outstanding editorial writing by the Maryland, Delaware, DC Press Association at its annual award event on May 12 in Annapolis.

The editorial, Gingrich’s irresponsible screed, was written by Senior Editorial Director Joshua Runyan and Managing Editor David Holzel and published in July 2016.

It criticizes Islamophobic comments of former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and suggests that Islam and the concept of Sharia are richer and more nuanced than Islamophobes would like us to believe.

