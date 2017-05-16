Fun on the 33rd day

More than 400 people came together in Northern Virginia on Sunday to celebrate Lag B’Omer — the 33rd day between Passover and Shavuot — with face painting, archery and music. A bonfire was a highlight of the festival, held at Gesher Jewish Day School in Fairfax.

The celebration was also sponsored by the Jewish Community Center of Northern Virginia and Chabad Lubavitch of Northern Virginia.

“Lag B’Omer marks the lifting of a plague that killed thousands of Rabbi Akiva’s students, who were being punished because they did not respect one another,” said Dan Finkel, head of Gesher Jewish Day School, referring to the prominent sage of the first century.

“Celebrating the day with a collaboratively sponsored program brings us together as a single community. It is a wonderful reminder that we are all part of Am Yisrael,” the Jewish people.