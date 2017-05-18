Obituaries for May 18, 2017

Janis Orleans Brown

Janis Orleans Brown, of Scottsdale, Ariz., died on May 1. She was 72 years old.

Born in Gainesville, Texas, she was raised in Silver Spring. She graduated from Montgomery Blair High School. She received her bachelor of science degree in nursing from the University of Maryland.

She held both clinical and administrative nursing positions during her career.

Brown moved to Arizona in 1975, where her life focused on her daughters, granddaughters and many close friendships. She was an enthusiastic athlete whose activities included playing tennis, running and hiking. She particularly enjoyed being outdoors and the Arizona lifestyle, relishing each day as if she was on vacation.

Survivors include her devoted and loving husband of 50 years, Terry, of Scottsdale; daughters Jennifer (Mark) Vandroff of Bethesda and Lauren (Larry) Dee of Scottsdale; granddaughters Lily and Lainie Dee, and Vivian Vandroff; and brother Ronald Orleans of Bethesda. Contributions may be made to the Jewish Genetic Diseases Center of Greater Phoenix, the Jewish Free Loan Association, or the Face In the Mirror Foundation. n

Annette Cooper

Annette Cooper, of Silver Spring, died from complications of meningitis on April 24. She was 86 years old.

Daughter of Archie and Ida (Brooks) Alterman, she attended Tilden High School in Brooklyn. She worked as a dental hygienist in Brooklyn and sold products for the beauty company Avon in Wethersfield, Conn.

She was involved in the Jewish Residents of Leisure World and Red Hatters of Leisure World.

She was the widow of Israel Robert Cooper.

She is survived by a son, Andrew (Debra) Cooper; grandchildren Cole, Jared, Dean and Grant Cooper; stepson, Joel Cooper, and step-grandson, Justin Cooper. n

Arthur S. Herman

Arthur S. Herman, of Potomac, died on May 13.

He was the former husband of Shelby Herman; devoted father of Dorothy (Sean) Herman; loving brother of Ernest Herman; and cherished grandfather of Sophia Brandt.

Herman was a graduate of the City College of New York City. He received his master’s degree from Columbia University.

Herman worked for Bureau of Labor Statistics for more than 35 years. Upon retirement, he worked in the office of Rep. Elliott Engel (D-N.Y.). Arrangements by Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care. n

David Hirschberg

David Hirschberg, 83, of Potomac, died May 8, surrounded by his loved ones.

He was predeceased by his devoted wife, Ronnie. He was the loving father of Amy, Stacy and son-in-law Steve Gussen, and loving brother of Trudi Weinstein.

He served for more than 40 years as a government economist at the Small Business Administration, the Bureau of Economic Analysis, the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Social Security Administration.

He authored “The Job-Generation Controversy, The Economic Myth of Small Business,” originally published in 1999, which exposed the fallacy of the role that small businesses play in job creation. He will be remembered for his loving kindness, generosity and devotion to his family. Arrangements by Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care. n

Miriam Ostrow

Miriam Ostrow, 92, of Bethesda, died May 6.

Born in Cleveland to Rose and Harry Brown, she grew up in Washington, graduated from Wilson High School and lived in Silver Spring.

She attended Beaver College in Glenside, Pa., worked for a food broker for many years and, after marrying her high school sweetheart, Bernard Ostrow in 1945, worked while he attended medical school. The couple recently celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary.

She took many continuing education courses at American University. She was active in the League of Women Voters and was a longtime member of the Washington Hebrew Congregation, having been confirmed and married there.

Ostrow is predeceased by her sister, Janet Cohen. In addition to her husband, survivors include two daughters, Karen (Scott) Stempel of Potomac and Joanne Ostrow (Liz Shane) of Denver, and three grandchildren, Alison Stempel McCanon (Neil McCanon), Andrea Stempel and Anna Ostrow. Arrangements by Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care. n

Richard Schaengold

Richard Schaengold, of Washington, died on May 5. He was 90 years old.

Born in Hamilton, Ohio, he graduated from the University of Cincinnati and University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. A World War II Navy veteran, he was a devoted practitioner of psychiatry for nearly 60 years.

He was the beloved husband of Marylin for 62 years; cherished father of Michael (Carol) Schaengold and Howard (Teri) Schaengold; loving grandfather of Andrew, Matthew, Samuel and Sarah; devoted brother of Melvin Schaengold and the late Aileen Wolf. Arrangements by Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care. n