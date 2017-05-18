Community for May 18, 2017

Elyana Schwartz, a graduating senior at Berman Hebrew Academy in Rockville has received the Hilda Specter Morgenstern Merit Scholarship. The scholarship is $2,500 toward study in Israel. Schwartz, a Potomac resident, plans to study at Midreshet Lindenbaum in Jerusalem.
Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser addresses members of Tifereth Israel at the congregation’s 100th anniversary celebration on May 7. Photo by Earl Dotter
Beth Naftalin and other Tifereth Israel members enjoy the roast of Rabbi Ethan Seidel. Photo by Earl Dotter
More than 200 ate, danced and played trivia at the Celebrate Israel@69 party, May 7 at Congregation Olam Tikvah in Fairfax. Photo by Brittanie Werbel
Rabbi Michelle “Mina” Goldsmith of Congregation Beth Emeth in Herndon, second from left, is joined by Ruth Burack, Jeffrey Payne and William McGuth at a National Day of Prayer event, May 4 at Falcons Landing Military Retirement Community in Potomac Falls, Va. The theme was, “Hear us, forgive us, heal us.” Photo by Gail Shor
Former Solicitor General Seth Waxman, left, and historian David G. Dalin spoke about Dalin’s book “Jewish Justices of the Supreme Court, from Brandeis to Kagan” on May 4 at the National Archives for the Jewish Historical Society of Greater Washington’s annual Jewish American Heritage Month lecture. Photo provided
