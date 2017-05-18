Celebration for May 18, 2017

Ethan Andrew Cohen, son of Laurie and Gary Cohen and brother of Devin, will celebrate his bar mitzvah with family and friends at Adas Israel Congregation on May 20. Ethan is a seventh grader at Georgetown Day School and is involved in basketball and lacrosse. He is the grandson of Judy and Richard Cohen and Beth and Leonard Sloan.
Shana Gittleson, daughter of Laura and Matthew Gittleson, and granddaughter of Nancy and Richard Gittleson and Bunny and Edward Witten, will be called to the Torah on May 20. Shana is a seventh-grade student at Robert Frost Middle School. Shana has been involved with The Friendship Circle and volunteers at monthly birthday parties for children with special needs. Also celebrating will be Shana’s brother, Theo.
Zoe Panzer, daughter of Naomi and Jason Panzer of Short Hills, N.J., celebrated her bat mitzvah on April 22 at Maplewood Country Club in Maplewood, N.J. Family members joining in the simcha were her brother, Jake, her grandparents Georgette and Burt Abramowitz of Rockville and Jackie and Lewis Panzer of Boynton Beach, Fla. Zoe is a seventh grader at Millburn Middle School. She enjoys dance, running track and photography. She is a member of Turning Pointe Dance Center’s competitive dance company. For her mitzvah project, she participated in the Holocaust Council of Greater MetroWest’s “Twin With a Survivor” program. Also, Zoe is selling her photography at a local cafe and donating the proceeds to St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center in Madison, N.J.
Leave a Reply